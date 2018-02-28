Suspect in Detroit Opera House attack turns himself in

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A man turned himself in after being sought as a suspect in an armed robbery and attempted rape at the Detroit Opera House Parking Center.

The incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. on February 26 at the garage in the 1400 block of Broadway.

Officers say the unidentified man followed a 61-year-old woman into the garage.

Once inside, police say the man followed the woman to her vehicle, where he approached her and took her money. He then told her to get into the back seat.

Police say the woman complied with the man because she believed he was armed because of an object he was holding.

Officer say once inside the vehicle, the man physically assaulted the woman and attempted to sexually assault her. However, the woman was able to fight off the man, who fled and ran out of the garage.