DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a teenager at a bus stop.

It happened in the 17100 block on West 7 Mile on Detroit's west side near a church.

Police say the situation began with an argument. The teenage victim is in serious condition.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

