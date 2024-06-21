Detroit police's memorial event renews calls for justice in unsolved murder, missing person cases

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Families of murder victims and missing persons in Detroit are renewing their calls for justice. Those families came together Friday to make sure their loved one’s name and case were not forgotten.

“It’s hard for the family and it’s hard for me,” said Lisa Barrett, mother of Jarmar Barrett.

Jarmar Barrett was shot and killed on Arcola and Van Dyke on Detroit’s east side in July of 2022.

Lisa Barrett broke down in tears as she talked about her son. He was 30 years old when he was killed.

“He was loved, very loved so for him to get his ended at such a young age, it’s not fair,” said Barrett.

Nearly two years later, the Barrett family is still looking for answers in Jarmar’s murder.

“I’m ready for justice to be served,” said Barrett.

The Barrett family isn’t alone when it comes to looking for answers in their loved one’s murder case.

On Friday, Detroit Police’s homicide unit held the second annual “Never Forgotten” Memorial Event aimed at renewing the call for tips in unsolved murder and missing person cases.



“The Detroit Police Department does care, your case does matter,” said Detroit Police Chief James White.

Lisa Barrett and her family were at the memorial event and so was Karla Aikens. Aikens’ sister, Karmen Hogan, was shot and killed on Detroit’s east side in June of 2022.

“My family is hurting because we miss her so much and we feel like we’re in limbo because we don’t know what happened,” said Aikens.

Meanwhile, Lisa Barrett says she’s happy DPD had the memorial event.

“This is a beautiful thing right here that gives the family a chance to talk about their loved ones that got taken away and let everybody in the world know what really went on,” said Barrett.

If you know anything that will help police solve these murders, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.