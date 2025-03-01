Detroit Public Schools Community District wrestling programs open new doors for student-athletes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wrestling programs within Detroit Public Schools Schools Community District are providing new opportunities for student-athletes.

When it comes to wrestling, those close to the sport say Detroit has a long history.

“Glenn Washington, Coach Pollard, Lovell Washington, Jamar Whitfield,” said Mike Torriero, head wrestling coach at Cass Tech High School.

But with limited options to wrestle within Detroit Public Schools, it would sometimes push athletes to other places.

“They would train kids in the city and the kids would head to the suburbs and wrestle for the suburban schools, which is awesome, but there was a deep, deep history,” Torriero said.

Torriero said with contributions from many people in the district, around 2022-23, wrestling was brought to Cass Tech and Martin Luther King Jr. High Schools.

“I think I found my sport,” said Ta’Ziyah Singletary, a wrestler at Cass Tech.

After originally being hesitant to join, Ta’Ziyah Singletary joined Cass Tech’s wrestling team this season.

“I like the concept of wrestling, and it’s very fun. It’s a very good way to release stress," she says.

With just one season under her belt, Ta’Ziyah is one of two Cass Tech wrestlers, along with Cyrus Woodberry, to qualify for the state tournament at Ford Field.

“For me, it was a very, big ‘Oh my gosh, I did that. ’ I didn’t think that I could,d but I see now that I can,” Singletary said. “I’m proud of myself because I did really try to put effort into this new sport, and I’m glad to see it paid off.”

Don Spillers, a sophomore at Martin Luther King Jr. High School, also qualified for the tournament.

His head coach, Andre Foster Jr., said wrestling teaches many lessons that go beyond the mat.

“Wrestling, it teaches you discipline, it teaches you respect, structure, everything,” Foster Jr. said.

There’s hope that this is just the start of the next chapter of wrestling in Detroit schools.

“I would like to see every single PSL school with a program,” Foster Jr. said.

“It’s exciting to see these young people find their sport and possibly be on the same trajectory me and my friends went on. To be able to see this country, go see this world, get a college education, and ultimately take lessons wrestling teaches you to be upstanding members of the community,” Torriero said.

