Detroit ramps up recycling efforts with new bins at bus stops, electric vehicles

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's Department of Public Works is expanding its recycling program with dozens of new recycling bins at bus stops throughout the city and the addition of two electric heavy-duty vehicles to their fleet.

"Recycling is one of the many things and strategies we're trying to do in order to get people to litter less and, ultimately, use less to make our city beautiful," said Sam Krassenstein, Detroit's deputy director of the Department of Public Works.

Forty-two blue recycling bins have been installed at bus stops across all seven districts in Detroit. One of the new electric trucks will collect recycling from these bus stops, while the second truck will gather recyclables from small apartments, restaurants, and businesses.

"So, these trucks will be specific to recycling on our commercial corridors," Krassenstein said.

Detroit residents have responded positively to the initiative.

"I obviously think electric vehicles and recycling are a great idea. That's all good news to me, and I love living in this city," said Rob Abbott, a Detroit resident.

With support from the City Council, Detroit DPW has secured $500,000 to install 800 more recycling cans within a year. The new trucks were funded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, as well as DTE Energy.

"We need to know we have a need for them because we have a blight issue in the city. So, just giving people an option to where they can put their trash, their recycled goods, their cans, their bottles. It makes a difference," said Angela Whitfield-Calloway, Detroit City Council member from District 2.

Whitfield-Calloway noted that there's now a recycling bin at all 16 bus stops in her district, but she has bigger ambitions for the program.

"Those blue bins will be throughout the city at every bus stop; that's the goal. That's the goal," Whitfield-Calloway said.

The new bins and trucks have been operating for three months, and Detroit DPW leaders report positive results.

"It's very successful. We're not really seeing a lot of trash mixed in with recycling," Krassenstein said.

