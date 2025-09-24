Detroit religious leaders unite to boost voter turnout after low primary election participation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Religious leaders across Detroit are mobilizing to boost voter turnout ahead of the upcoming mayoral election, following a disappointing 16.5% turnout during the primary election.

Eight congregations banded together on Juneteenth and have been encouraging their followers to exercise their right to vote, with leaders expressing concern about widespread voter apathy in the city.

"If our voice is not heard, then our voice is not regarded. If our voice is not regarded, then people make decisions for our lives," said Bishop Edgar L. Vann.

Pastor Maurice Rudds, who leads one of the participating congregations, said he frequently hears from community members who don't believe their vote makes a difference.

"And I think that is so destructive. I think it's a flat-out lie," Rudds said.

"I believe the voter apathy comes from people believing their voice is not heard," Pastor Alonzo Bell said.

Detroit resident Christopher Graham acknowledges voting is important, but says his community remains dangerous and taxpayers feel underappreciated.

"You get to a place where you're like, 'I'm not going to vote because who am I going to vote for?'" Graham said.

"Sometimes when people feel like their lives aren't changing, it says to them that their vote didn't matter," Bell said.

Bell calls voting "the voice of the people" and said his congregation has been participating in the initiative to empower more voters. The group reports achieving turnout at more than double the rate of the rest of the city.

For Carol Jackson, voting is an emotional topic.

"People have died for the rights of people to vote," Jackson said. "If you want change… You have to get the person in there that is going to change it for you."

The churches say that by uniting together, they've impacted more than 7,000 people by encouraging them to vote. As they move into what they describe as phase two and are getting more churches involved, they anticipate that number to rise.

