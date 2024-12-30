Detroit remembers when President Jimmy Carter came to build houses with Habitat for Humanity

DETROIT (WXYZ) — President Jimmy Carter leaves his legacy of service behind, even here in Detroit.

The Carter Project came to Detroit in 2005, building over 30 homes in Detroit's core city for low-income families and using his strong work ethic and friendly demeanor to draw volunteers from all over the metro Detroit area to help their fellow neighbors.

"It wasn't just a photo op for him. He would actually be one of the first people on the job site in the morning and the last one to leave. And he worked very hard all day long. He and Rosalynn both did, which was an inspiration to everybody else," said Don Wilkinson, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan.

This intentional time in the community has impacted the Detroit community and will be a reminder to the community of the legacy President Carter left behind.

"They were completely overwhelmed with the fact that the President, a reformer, President of the United States, was helping them side by side build their own home. And they were very much in gratitude for his efforts. And he was very humble about the way in which he interacted with the families and worked with the families and made them feel equal," said John Mogk, Chairman of the Board of Habitat for Humanity Detroit at the time of the Carter build in 2005.