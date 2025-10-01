Detroit restricts truck traffic in southwest neighborhoods ahead of Gordie Howe Bridge opening

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit announced Wednesday new restrictions that will reroute commercial trucks away from residential areas starting Monday, October 7th, with targeted police enforcement to ensure compliance.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Truck traffic restricted in SW Detroit ahead of Gordie Howe Bridge opening

Southwest Detroit residents have long dealt with the noise, pollution, and safety concerns from heavy truck traffic. Some roads, like Vernor Highway, see more than 700 trucks per day.

"It's very loud and it's very disturbing," Michella King said.

WXYZ-TV

"There has to be a sensible approach to making it livable," Scott Brines said.

WXYZ-TV

Community members like Deb Sumner, who grew up in the area, welcome the city's action after decades of truck traffic disrupting their neighborhoods.

"I grew up here and trucks have been part of my life for decades," Sumner said.

WXYZ-TV

Sumner says trucks are a common sight at all hours, and she's happy to see the city taking action.

"Let's use our smarts and protect our people first above all," Sumner said.

City Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago Romero, whom I spoke with about this issue 2 weeks ago, is relieved that something is being done.

"I am incredibly excited to see and hear the difference," Santiago Romero said.

WXYZ-TV

The new restrictions aim to keep commercial truck traffic out of southwest Detroit neighborhoods through new signage that will give truck drivers advance notice of the changes.

"This is really the beginning. We are going to monitor this. We are going to learn from this, but we hope to bring this city-wide," Santiago Romero said.

The Detroit Police Department will enforce the new commercial truck restrictions with dedicated resources.

"We will have our unit resources out. Our officers in uniform that will be in these areas and these neighborhoods where these trucks should not belong," Assistant Police Chief Franklin Hayes said.

WXYZ-TV

The restrictions maintain access to all businesses for deliveries while redirecting through traffic away from residential streets.

Community members expressed satisfaction that the city is finally addressing their concerns.

"We are looking forward now to being a city of protected residents when it comes to semi trucks," Sumner said.

"To have a healthy, productive city, you need to make these steps," Brines said.

No Truck Traffic zones include:



Livernois between Vernor and I-75 Service Dr.

Dragoon between Vernor and I-75 Service Dr.

Clark between Toledo and I-75 Service Dr.

Scotten between Toledo and I-75 Service Dr.

Grand Blvd. between Toledo and I-75 Service Dr.

Lonyo between St. John and Michigan Ave

Central between Parkwood and Michigan Ave

Toledo between Livernois and Clark

All streets between Vernor, I-75 Service Dr., and Woodmere unless otherwise posted

Local Truck Access and Deliveries Only:



Central between John Kronk and Parkwood

Lonyo between John Kronk and St. John

Vernor between Woodmere and Dix

Vernor between I-75 Service Drive and Livernois

Springwells between Vernor and I-75 Service Dr.

Approved Truck Routes:



M-85 Fort Street

US-12 Michigan Avenue

John Kronk

Livernois north of Vernor

I-75 Service Drive

Dix

Wyoming

Miller



For access to the Livernois Junction Intermodal Rail Terminal, trucks cannot access through residential neighborhoods and must use approved truck routes. The recommended access is I-94 Exit 212/212A (Livernois). Trucks may also use John Kronk to Wyoming or Dix to Miller for access to M-85 Fort Street or I-75.

————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

