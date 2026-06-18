Detroit River rescue effort: Officials going over successful operation after 7 sailboats capsized

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A sudden storm on the Detroit River last Wednesday capsized seven sailboats and left 20 people in the water around 7:30 p.m., triggering a multi-agency rescue effort that got everyone out safely.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Officials review successful operation after sailboats capsized on Detroit River

Detroit Fire, Detroit Police, Michigan State Police, and the Coast Guard all responded and discussed their efforts during a press conference Thursday. Officials say 26 people with a sailboating company were on the water when waves reached up to 5 feet. Most were rescued by responders, and some swam back to shore. No injuries were reported.

Michael Schoenith One of the capsized sailboats from last week

Daniel Familant, a fire boat operator with the Detroit Fire Department, described how quickly conditions deteriorated.

"I think they were learning how to sail, and they had their instructor out there as well, and a storm kicked up, and within seconds, all seven boats were capsized," Familant said.

Detroit Police Department boat operator James Kean said the storm was not unexpected.

WXYZ Officials going over last week's response

"Anytime you're gonna get in the water, you should pay attention to what the weather's supposed to be like. They knew a storm was coming," Kean said.

However, the rescue was not limited to first responders.

"There were also private boaters from the yacht club that were also assisting, which was fabulous too," Familant said.

On Thursday, around noon, just before the press conference with officials regarding last week's incident, another boat capsized near the Roostertail event venue on the river. The individuals were rescued by other boaters. Roostertail President Michael Schoenith said the frequency of incidents on the Detroit River has increased in recent years.

"I've never seen so much activity on the Detroit River the last couple years, and with that I think there's gonna be a higher margin of error," Schoenith said. "You gotta watch the weather, and you gotta take it seriously."

WXYZ President of the Roostertail, Michael Schoenith

Familant echoed that concern, pointing to a new generation of boaters who may underestimate the risks.

"It's the new time boaters that have never been out on the water before, these younger generations coming and they're having fun, but they've gotta realize that it's dangerous out here and the weather can pick up at any time," Familant said.

Agencies are reminding all boaters and sailors this summer to monitor weather conditions, always wear a life jacket, and take water safety seriously.

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