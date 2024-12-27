Detroit Sandwich Week kicks off day two at Mudgie's in Corktown

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Friday was day two of Detroit's Sandwich Week, and the celebration continued at Mudgie's Deli in Corktown.

"You can have a really excellent meal between two slices of bread," owner of Mudgie's Liza Pulgini said. "We're so thankful."

The week-long event is meant to help bring in new customers like Karen Rehn. She was trying the restaurant for the first time when she spoke with us Friday,

"It is a great location and really good food," said Rehn. "I got the corned beef Reuben."

Another Mudgie's customer, Kim Bolt, said "Sandwich Week" is what introduced her to Mudgie's and other downtown delis.

"It's amazing," Bolt said. "Until last year we never came down for the small businesses, didn't even really know about the small businesses."

The now iconic event is described as the week sandwiched in between Christmas and New Year's, where the community celebrates by eating sandwiches.

Carlo Parisi came up with the idea more than a decade ago.

Carlos Parisi speaks about how Sandwich Week started in Detroit

"I love doing this," Parisi said. "I never thought that it was going to get to this point."

He says it has grown from five people to about five hundred, and the celebration has become even bigger than the sandwiches.

"To get people that have never come to Mudgie's say wow, never been here, and I love this place, that's just one place, and to do that with multiple places throughout the week, that's the outcome that we want," Parisi said.

