DETROIT (WXYZ) - Eighty-three-year-old Jean Kales and her 62-year-old daughter Deb finally have relief. We first met them last month when they were on day 27 without water.

The bathroom was in shambles. The floor, they said, was pulled out by Craig Yaeger of Top Notch plumbing who told them he would fix a busted pipe but never finished.

They say they forked over $5,100, but that instead of a fix, they were left with their bath-tub in the kitchen and their toilet in the backyard.

So 7's Taking Action team got on the case. Yaeger initially agreed to return the money but ultimately never did.

And one 7 Action News' viewers was paying close attention.

After his wife saw the story, Chuck Williams of ABC Co Properties graciously came forward, getting his crew on the job immediately to replace several frozen over pipes.

As a result, water is finally flowing again.

But his team isn't done. They’ve offered to put in new bathroom flooring, a new stand up shower, toilet and vanity -- all at no charge.

Both Jean and Deb Kales were overwhelmed by emotion, thanking ABC Co Properties for their graciousness, along with 7 Action News for sharing their story.