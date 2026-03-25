Detroit Start Up Fund awards $300,000 in grants to 13 local entrepreneurs to boost innovation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Start Up Fund awarded a split of $300,000 in grants to 13 business owners and entrepreneurs on Wednesday to support innovation and grow businesses in the city.

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New drive to encourage innovation awards grants to 13 companies

Mayor Mary Sheffield said hundreds of businesses applied for the second round of the grants, showcasing Detroit as an emerging player in the tech economy.

"These businesses are not only innovative but they are impactful, solving problems and creating real opportunities for Detroiters, so we say thank you," Sheffield said. "The momentum is real, and the demand is growing."

Jessica Feliz, a bilingual educator with 20 years of experience, received a $15,000 grant for her business, Spanish S.W.A.G. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she noticed an issue as learning went virtual.

"I’m seeing a disconnect between teachers who are great in-person but do not know how to effectively reach out to kids virtually. And then I’m also seeing the back end as a parent where children are struggling to be engaged," Feliz said.

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Known for her high energy and fun personality, this led her to create the online and now in-person learning program.

"You get games, you get listening practice. I partner with a lot of Spanish speakers from Costa Rica and the DR, from different parts of the world, where they contribute. Where we all work together to give amazing content," Feliz said.

With the help of the $15,000 grant, Feliz has several plans, including hosting a Spanish teacher workshop, hiring an instructional designer, and hiring two high school program assistants.

"My actual programming is from 5-12, but if they’re 14 or 16, I’m like, hey, I’m going to teach them Spanish, but I’m also going to teach them how to teach other kids Spanish too," Feliz said.

HAAS Alert, a company that alerts drivers when emergency vehicles are approaching, received a $50,000 grant. The technology is used by Detroit firefighters and police, and the company now wants to bring it to school buses.

Hussein Zaarour, head of Detroit for HAAS Alert, said the technology is making an impact.

"We are generating around a billion alerts a day. These alerts are saving lives, that’s the goal of HAAS Alert," Zaarour said.

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Recipients of the grants say they are thrilled to be supported.

"I am so thankful," Feliz said.

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