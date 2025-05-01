LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Public Schools Community District students were treated to a special field trip Thursday to Bookstock, an annual used book and media sale at Laurel Park Place in Livonia featuring more than 500,000 items.

Watch the video report from Demetrios Sanders:

Detroit students find joy in reading during field trip to Bookstock sale

The excitement was palpable as dozens of students browsed through thousands of books, each looking for their perfect match.

"Reading means to me like having fun, relaxing, like not having that much problems," said Daenerys Escamilla, a student at Academy of the Americas.

"You can just imagine when you open a book," said Dylan Carino, a student at Academy of the Americas.

With the help of ABC Transportation, each student received a voucher that allowed them to take home approximately 10 books each.

Students had diverse interests when selecting their new reading materials.

"Realistic fiction, mystery, stuff like that," said Arlanny Marine, a student at Academy of the Americas.

"I got a joke book because I want to tell jokes to my mom," said Demarr Reaves, a student at Brenda Scott Academy.

Nicholas Brown, principal of Academy of the Americas, believes the field trip complements their classroom efforts.

"It really works a lot to increase our efforts in the classroom with getting the kids reading and loving reading," said Brown.

He also emphasized the importance of students understanding that reading extends beyond school.

"When the kids see all the books out here and they learn that these came from other people, donations, and libraries, from other people's homes. It just lets them know that reading is a lot bigger than what they're doing in the classroom. It's part of our daily lives and can enrich us in many ways," said Brown.

Susi Schoenberger, co-chair of Bookstock, said having students visit is particularly meaningful.

"This is what we're all about - is promoting literacy, and to get the young kids to come in, they buy books, they're very excited to get the books, and then they're building their libraries," said Schoenberger.

She stressed the fundamental importance of reading skills for children's future success.

"It's important for them to have the skills of reading, it's the foundation for everything. Whatever we can do to help that, I'm thrilled to be part of it," said Schoenberger.

Bookstock will continue through May 4th at Laurel Park Place in Livonia. Some students are also being recognized for participating in an essay contest.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

