(WXYZ) — A tentative agreement between Detroit school teachers and the Detroit Public Schools Community District is bringing excitement for teachers.



Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Detroit teachers begin voting on tentative agreement with DPSCD

The recent deal between the two comes with increased pay and added benefits, including more defined schedules and even language that addresses the use of artificial intelligence.

Voting on the tentative agreement begins Monday at 7 p.m. and lasts through Wednesday. If passed, the contract would last two years, and more details would be made public.

“This contract not only focused on money, it’s not only about money. This contract focused on members and how to improve their working conditions," Lakia Wilson, the president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers, said.

Wilson said this is the result of a lot of effort on both sides to make teachers have a competitive contract in line with other districts.

The Detroit Federation of Teachers is also negotiating on behalf of para-professionals. The district is reserving comment until a final contract is approved.