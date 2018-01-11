Cloudy
A Detroit teacher's wish for warmer clothing for her students during the winter has come true.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit teacher used her Christmas and birthday wish on a group of students.
All she wanted was for her students to be warm this winter. It took more than $17,000 for her wish to come true.
Consuelo Brewer is a teacher at the Drew Transition Center.
Brewer says she noticed many of the students did not have a coat or hat.
In December she started a donation drive asking her family and friends to spread some holiday cheer on the students instead of her.
Weeks later she reached her goal and used the $17,000 on name brand coats, hats and gloves.
"I was so overwhelmed and when a 12-year-old girl gave $400 I was overwhelmed, a lady from California gave $4000 it was just awesome,” Brewer says.
Brewer was able to help more than 150 students.
