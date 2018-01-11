Detroit teacher's Christmas and birthday wish for students to be warm comes true

Nia Harden
6:33 PM, Jan 11, 2018
7 mins ago

A Detroit teacher's wish for warmer clothing for her students during the winter has come true.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit teacher used her Christmas and birthday wish on a group of students. 

All she wanted was for her students to be warm this winter. It took more than $17,000 for her wish to come true. 

Consuelo Brewer is a teacher at the Drew Transition Center.

Brewer says she noticed many of the students did not have a coat or hat.

In December she started a donation drive asking her family and friends to spread some holiday cheer on the students instead of her.

Weeks later she reached her goal and used the $17,000 on name brand coats, hats and gloves.

"I was so overwhelmed and when a 12-year-old girl gave $400 I was overwhelmed, a lady from California gave $4000 it was just awesome,” Brewer says. 

Brewer was able to help more than 150 students. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top