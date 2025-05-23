Detroit techno pioneers and new generation celebrate genre at Movement festival

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's techno music scene continues to influence the world as the city prepares for its annual Movement festival this weekend.

Kevin Saunderson, one of the pioneers of Detroit techno, described the genre to 7 News Detroit.

"We still come from Funk, from Soul, and we put a certain love or creativity into the way we created it. So it's music to dance to, made with electronic tools," Saunderson said.

The genre came to life in Belleville, Michigan, originated by Saunderson's friend Juan Atkins, who envisioned creating music for the future.

"The only equipment I seen at that time was like set decks, I'd seen turntables. So Juan had synthesizers and stuff I just didn't know," Saunderson said.

FULL INTERVIEW: DJ Kevin Saunderson talks about Movement festival and the history of electronic music

Saunderson explains that over time, Atkins' musical style influenced him and another friend, Derrick May. As they perfected their craft and released more music in the 1980s, they realized they were part of something revolutionary.

"We were going around to these different places and DJ'ing, and seeing the people's response. It was spinning, it was like a virus," Saunderson said.

In 2000, the music received additional recognition when the Detroit Electronic Music Festival — now known as Movement — was held for the first time.

"It was a connection. It was a way for us to educate youth and everyone about this sound; it wasn't Motown music, it was different music being made," Saunderson said.

Electronic music has only grown in popularity over the years, inspiring artists like Brian Kage, a DJ and producer who creates Detroit techno.

Kage started getting involved with music when he was 17, inspired by the video game-like sounds he heard on the radio.

"Wow. People actually make this music, and holy smokes, it comes from Detroit as well," Kage said.

Kage has now become one of the Detroit DJs asked to perform at the Movement festival.

"We're pushing forward the sound of Detroit, but we're also paying respect to where it comes from," Kage said.

As Detroit prepares to dance the weekend away, Kage believes the festival is unparalleled.

"I would say this is the greatest festival in the world," Kage said.

The Movement festival begins Saturday and will continue through Memorial Day.

