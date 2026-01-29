Detroit volunteers count homeless population to help shape policy, secure federal funding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Volunteers, outreach workers and city leaders fanned out across Detroit Wednesday night to count the number of people living without permanent shelter as part of a biannual effort that helps shape policy, direct resources and advocates hope it will bring the city closer to ending homelessness.

About 150 volunteers split into teams, scouring neighborhoods and 25 designated counting zones, looking for those living on the streets, under bridges, in parks or anywhere after dark. The count began at 10 p.m., when crews say they're most likely to find people where they sleep.

"We want to see who's out there, what the magnitude is and what their needs are," said Tasha Gray, the executive director of Homeless Action Network of Detroit, or HAND.

WXYZ

The volunteers worked from a command center at Mariners Inn.

"We have food. We're passing out coats, gloves, hats and scarves and we're getting people off of the streets and to somewhere that they're warm," Gray said.

Volunteers will continue the count over the next two days at places like homeless drop-in centers and meal programs, gathering more detailed, in-depth information regarding the city's number of unhoused individuals.

"Which is incredible. That means the community cares, is concerned and is willing to take a night out of their week to help us do work that will hopefully get us lots of funding for resources and support," volunteer Lydia Goddard said.

WXYZ

Goddard brings personal experience to the work, having experienced homelessness as a young person.

"I was a person who experienced homeless as a young person and so being able to come back and to walk somebody from the streets into a shelter and seeing their face light up and have a warm bed to sleep in is just — I get goosebumps every time," Goddard said.

WXYZ

City leaders say the total count drives more than funding, also pushing forward what's being called Detroit's 7 Point Plan, which aims to improve emergency homelessness response and make resources available at any hour.

Related video: Volunteers conduct annual homelessness Point-in-Time Count in Oakland County

Volunteers conduct annual homelessness Point-in-Time Count in Oakland County

Officials say every person being counted represents a call to action and a step toward the city's goal of ending homelessness.

"Homelessness is increasing across the nation and so we're thankful that community is stepping up and hopefully we'll start to see a decline in those numbers," Gray said.

WXYZ

The count on the streets continues through 2 a.m., and the final report will be released later this year. These numbers help determine how millions of dollars in federal support will be distributed.

————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

