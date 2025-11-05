Detroit voters cast their ballot for city's next mayor

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 News Detroit visited several Detroit polling locations to speak with voters casting their ballots for the city's next mayor.

Detroit chooses new mayor for first time in 12 years

City Council President Mary Sheffield and pastor Solomon Kinloch are vying to replace Mayor Mike Duggan, who served three terms. Sheffield is trying to make history by becoming Detroit's first female mayor.

Analyzing Detroit's mayoral election on election night

City clerk Janice Winfrey said the department of elections estimates 18 to 23 percent of registered voters will show up to the polls. Close to 17 percent voted during the primary election, according to the department.

Michigan voters head to the polls on election day

"That's pretty pathetic," Carl Hankins said.

Hankins, who voted at the Northwest Activities Center, explained, "My dad always told me that if you don't vote, you have no voice. Therefore, you have no reason to complain when things aren't going good. This is your voice."

Debbie McKenzie said, "I think it's sad that voting rights were so hard for us to get, and we're sitting at home, ya know, just sitting it out and trusting other people to be our voice, but they may not have the vision you have. So, everybody needs to get out and vote for themselves and vote for the person that they think will take the city in the direction they want to see it go."

Geraldine Stevenson said, "So, many people think that your vote don't count. So, I try to teach my family that your vote counts."

She said she teaches by example and that she's been heading to the polls since she was 18 years old.

Stevenson said, "And I ain't gone tell you how old I am today."

Donald Hatcher said, “It’s been a while since we had somebody who’s a homegrown Detroit resident who’s really invested. That’s the people I’m looking to cast my vote for."

McKenzie said, “I think the city has come a long way, and I want to see that continue. So, I want a mayor that is up to the task of continuing that -- some of the protections that we’ve had following the bankruptcy expiring, and our new mayor’s going to face some challenges. So, I want someone that’s experienced in handling challenges.”

Hankins said, “I still want action in the neighborhoods. Our downtown is immaculate. I think it’s world-class. I’ve been to various other cities.”

“We need to have that same energy for our neighborhoods for redevelopment," he ended.

Hatcher explained, “I know both of the candidates personally, and uh, I wouldn’t say who I voted for cause they might see this, but whoever wins, I think it’s a better step in the right direction for the city. I’ll put it like that."

"I like both the candidates," Hatcher added.