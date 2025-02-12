Detroit Water and Sewerage employees honored saving family from fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a remarkable act of bravery and quick thinking, two employees from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department saved lives during a dangerous situation In January.

Earlier today, they were reunited with the grateful father and children they rescued and were awarded for their heroic efforts by Mayor Mike Duggan.

DWSD workers honored for saving family from fire

Department of Water and Sewerage technicians Steven Stockman and Julian Bethune were returning to their office when they spotted smoke billowing from a window of a house. They stopped, parked their truck, and jumped into action.

"I started screaming, 'Get out of the house! The house is on fire! The house it's on fire!'" Stockman recalled.

Anthony Nelson, the homeowner, was grateful to see them today, "I was just glad I was able to get the kids out."

Last month, Nelson and his two young children were downstairs, unaware that an electrical fire was rapidly spreading on the second floor of their home on Van Dyke, located on Detroit's east side.

"I didn't hear anything. All I heard was a voice saying, 'Get out! Your house is on fire,'" Nelson said.

The timely warnings from Stockman and Bethune made all the difference. The two workers, upon noticing the smoke, stopped their vehicle, called 911, and took action to ensure the family's safety.

"I was glad they heard me because they didn't hear the knocks on the door," Stockman added, highlighting the critical role he and Julian played in preventing a potential tragedy.

Bethune reflected on the gravity of the situation, saying, "Thinking about it, you don't realize someone was in there and something could have happened."

Fortunately, everyone escaped unharmed, with Nelson quickly ushering his children into Stockman and Bethune's work truck for safety.

Cell phone footage captured the aftermath inside the home moments after the fire department extinguished the blaze, showing the extensive damage caused by flames and smoke, as well as the water used to combat the fire.

During today's ceremony, Mayor Mike Duggan and other city leaders recognized the courage of Steven Stockman and Julian Bethune, commending their quick thinking and actions, which ultimately saved the lives of Anthony and his children.

"We were lucky; we were lucky. They were lucky," said Stockman, reflecting on the fortunate turn of events.

Bethune added, "I am very happy to see that they are safe and sound."

