Detroit woman dragged, injured as thief steals her French bulldog in east side alley

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman is making an emotional plea for the return of her French bulldog after she says he was stolen from her — and she was dragged and injured trying to get him back.

Alex Gunn-Liles says her dog, Bruno, was taken on Aug. 14 as she and her boyfriend were walking from a gas station in the area of Harper and Gunston avenues on Detroit's east side.

She says her boyfriend had taken Bruno off his leash, so he can use the bathroom when a black car pulled up in the alleyway. A passenger got out, grabbed the dog and got back in the car.

"The passenger had grabbed my dog… he ran onto the passenger side, threw him in the car, they shut the door, they locked the door because I tried to open the door," Gunn-Liles said.

She says she reached her hand through an open window on the car to try to grab Bruno before the driver pulled away.

"The driver pulled off, dragged me with them. I was holding on to the side," Gunn-Liles said.

She says she suffered injuries to her hand and body as a result of being dragged.

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Gunn-Liles says she believes the thieves targeted Bruno because of his breed. Fluffy Frenchies — a variety of French bulldog — are considered an expensive breed.

"I'm guessing they're using him for breeding because then they can sell the puppies," Gunn-Liles said.

She says Bruno is more than just a pet to her and her family.

"He feels my depression coming on — he like runs to me and he puts all his body weight on me and I just love him," Gunn-Liles said.

Anyone with information on Bruno's whereabouts or who may have him is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

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