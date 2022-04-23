Detroiters celebrate Earth Month by taking part in clean up initiatives

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Since April is Earth Month, loads of initiatives are taking place across metro Detroit to celebrate our planet and also help create awareness of the need for a sustainable future.

One such clean-up event took place at Dequindre Cut this morning on the city's east side, a proud Michigander and volunteer, Marian Cardamone expressed her appreciation for the environment.

"Michigan is just a really beautiful state and our natural resources here are unparallel," said Marian Cardamone, clean-up volunteer.

That’s why when Marian heard about today’s Dequindre Cut Spring Cleanup initiative, she put on her trainers and head out to make a difference.

"Having this right here in my backyard, is such a gem to me that I wanted to do my part and keep it clean and kind of be the steward for the earth," said Marian Cardamone, clean-up volunteer.

But this Earth Month, Marian is looking at the bigger picture.

"All of the reports coming in about climate change, are showing that it's accelerating at an even greater pace than we ever thought and we are currently at a code red for humanity," said Marian Cardamone, clean-up volunteer.

According to the national oceanic and atmospheric administration, the impacts of climate change are across the board. For instance, Drought can harm food production and human health. Flooding can lead to disease spread and damage to ecosystems and infrastructure.

But interestingly, little Suzie Rodriguez echoed the same sentiment when asked the importance of cleaning up Dequindre Cut with her family.

"So, the animals can be safer out here and save the environment," said Suzie Rodriguez clean-up volunteer.

As the day progressed, hundreds of volunteers from different walks of life rolled up their sleeves to play their part.

Meanwhile, Marian believes if we individually do a little then collectively, we achieve a lot.

"In my daily life I don’t use plastic bags, I’m a big recycler and I try to be conscious of anything I use, I try to repurpose things," said Marian Cardamone, clean-up volunteer.

