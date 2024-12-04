Detroiters get first look inside refreshed Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Belle Isle

BELLE ISLE (WXY) — It's been a long time coming. The plant conservatory on Belle Isle is now back open to the public after over 2 years of renovation.

And if you know me, you know I love plants.

So you can guess how excited I was to check it out today during its grand re-opening and talk to Detroiters doing the same.

“Today, we’re finally able to welcome the public back into the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory," said Amanda Treadwell, an urban area field planner with the Department of Natural Resources. “So, she’s been under construction for the last two years as we’ve been working to stabilize the structure and make repairs to the palm dome and the other four houses in the conservatory here.”

They removed asbestos and lead paint, added new concrete floors and planter walls, repaired steel trusses, and installed lots of new glass.

“There’s five different houses representing different plant climates. We’ve got the palm dome, of course. Here is the centerpiece. There’s a tropical wing that’s great. Kids can find oranges and bananas, all kinds of fruit trees in there," Treadwell says. “So, then we have the cactus house behind us and then the fernery. So you get a wide range of plants from around the world when you come here.”

The most visible thing guests will notice is just how much more light streams in, thanks to all that new glass.

"Well, the dome alone has 1,500 new panes. This is actually one of them. And with both wings included, we’re talking 2,000 brand new panes of glass," Treadwell says.

Also enjoying the moment were people like Detroiters Raymond and Valencia Simpson.

“Um, we actually got married here nine and a half years ago, and it’s my wife’s birthday,” Raymond Simpson told us. “I love it. I love it. I love the plants, the new improvements, the new glass. I’m excited.”

“It’s really refreshing to come back in here, especially after the snowy weather and things that we’ve been having. So I’m really grateful. I’m really grateful that it’s back up and running during the holiday season,” another attendee told us.

And what did they think about the investment of 10 million in this space?

“It’s worth every penny. It’s beautiful, as you can see. They did a great job. They spared no expense and left no stone uncleaned.” one man told us.

He’s right. The Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory is refreshed, renovated and once again welcoming the public.