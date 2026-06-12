Detroit's Greektown streetscape project set to open first stretch to pedestrians next week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After more than a year of construction, the first stretch of the Greektown Streetscape Project is set to open to pedestrian foot traffic as early as next week.

The stretch between Beaubien and St. Antoine Street — outside the Who Loves Ya Baby Country Music Bar — will be among the first areas to welcome foot traffic once construction wraps. The project, which began in March 2025, is designed to center the space around pedestrians.

For Yanni Dionisopoulouss, whose roots in Greektown run more than 50 years deep, the news is a long time coming.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel," said Dionisopoulous, founder of Yiamas Hospitality Group.

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Dionisopoulous says the last five years have been difficult for businesses in the neighborhood — first the pandemic, then construction.

"Us as Greektown families, we did not leave. We stuck around," Dionisopoulous said.

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Server Christina Matta at Spitiko Greek says the construction has taken a toll.

"The business has been hurting because of the construction," Matta said. "I just hope people will come."

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Visitors and residents say they are ready for the change. Detroiter Destiny Allen is looking forward to what the completed project will mean for local businesses.

"I hope the businesses will get even more foot traffic because there won't be as many cars," Allen said. "I'm very excited for the city of Detroit."

Fellow Detroiter April Jones is equally enthusiastic.

"Everyone will be walking and partying and drinking of course," Jones said.

Watch our May 2025 coverage below: Greektown wants you to know they're open for business despite construction

Greektown wants you to know they're open for business despite construction

Detroiter Tyler says the safety improvements are welcome.

"So, to cross the street and do it safely, I'm with it," Tyler said. "Anything as far as improving the city of Detroit, you got to run with it."

Watch our April 2026 coverage: Greektown businesses prepare for Detroit's Opening Day crowds despite ongoing construction

Greektown businesses prepare for Opening Day crowds despite ongoing construction

Visitor Ryan Reynolds called the project a step up for the area.

"It's a classy upgrade for the area," Reynolds said.

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Visitor Candice Buckmaster says the improvements will not change her loyalty to the neighborhood.

"We're always going to come to Greektown," Buckmaster said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

