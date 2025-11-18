Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit's historic Belle Isle Zoo demolished after 22 years of abandonment

Abandoned since 2002, decaying zoo buildings posed safety hazards to Belle Isle visitors
Detroit's abandoned Belle Isle Zoo is being demolished after 22 years. The Michigan DNR will restore the site to natural habitat with trails.
BELLE ISLE (WXYZ) — Demolition crews have begun tearing down the abandoned Belle Isle Zoo, a Detroit landmark that closed in 2002 due to budget cuts and has been decaying for more than two decades.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is using American Recovery Act funds to remove all deteriorated zoo infrastructure and restore the 13-acre site to its natural habitat, complete with nature trails and 110 additional parking spaces.

"A lot of the infrastructure in the old zoo is deteriorated and very dangerous," said Amanda Tredwell with the Michigan DNR.

The zoo, which once housed lions, elephants, and kangaroos, has been overtaken by vines and graffiti since its closure. Buildings have fallen into severe disrepair, creating safety hazards for visitors to Belle Isle.

"It's been a safety hazard for a long time, and we're looking to remove all of the deteriorated zoo infrastructure," Tredwell said.

For many Detroit residents, the demolition marks the end of an era filled with childhood memories. Angela Colón of Detroit stopped by the site one last time when she heard about the demolition.

"It's sad," Colón said.

She recalled visiting the zoo with her grandmother as a child.

"The best memory I have at the zoo is with my grandmother," Colón said. "She absolutely loved it, and I just remember being a kid, not that young, and going with her."

The DNR plans to transform the majority of the old zoo site into restored habitat space. The demolition project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Belle Isle Zoo operated for more than a century before budget constraints forced the city to close it in 2002. The site has remained abandoned since then, becoming a symbol of Detroit's financial struggles during that era.

