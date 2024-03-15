Detroit's new transit center to be named after veteran bus driver Jason Hargrove who died from Covid in 2020.

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As a bus driver for the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT), Jason Hargrove loved helping people get to wherever they needed to be in the city of Detroit.

But in March 2020, as Coronavirus started to sweep across the world, Hargrove detailed his frustration, in a video he posted to Facebook, with a woman who boarded his bus and repeatedly coughed without covering her mouth.

"At some point, you gotta draw the line and say enough is enough," Hargrove said to people watching his livestream. "This Coronavirus (expletive) is for real and we're out here doing our job to take care of our families."

Ten days later, Hargrove died from COVID-19.

On Friday, with Hargrove's widow and children standing nearby, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that the city's newest transit center will be named the Jason Hargrove Transit Center.

“When Jason died, it broke all our hearts. He was doing everything right, showing up to work at the onset of a pandemic to make sure people could get where they needed. He was supporting his family. And he was trying to keep himself and others safe,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “Jason was a hero to all of us, and for the next 100 years, he will be remembered by everyone who uses this beautiful new transit center.”

Overwhelmed with emotion, Desha Hargrove began to cry when she and Duggan unveiled the colorful rendering of the new transit center that will be opened in May.

"Oh my God! This is amazing," Desha said. "Thank you the city of Detroit!"

Jason and Desha's six children joined city officials for Friday's announcement on East Eight Mile Road where crews are working to turn what was the dairy barn of the former state fairgrounds into the new transit center.

"He proudly put that blue uniform on every day for us," said Desha as she turned to her children and grandchildren. "He promised me he would love me for the rest of his life and he did that."

