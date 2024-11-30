DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — DNR’s Stuff a Truck holiday toy collections start Nov. 30 with Detroit event.

If you’re out and about shopping over the next few weeks, consider donating to the annual Stuff a Truck holiday toy collections. The drive, now in its sixth year, is hosted by Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and will take place at several locations throughout the Lower Peninsula.

The goal is to collect new, packaged toys, as many as it takes to “stuff” the back of a conservation officer patrol truck. All collected toys will be donated locally to ensure more children have gifts to open Christmas Day. Stuff a Truck started in Detroit on Belle Isle in 2019, with all toys donated to the Detroit Police Department’s Sergeant Santa program. Stuff a Truck has expanded this year to include donation drop off sites in Clare, Gaylord, Grandville, Kalamazoo, Muskegon and Traverse City. All toys collected will be donated to local Toys for Tots and Salvation Army organizations.

This year, Stuff a Truck events will accept new, packaged toys (free of wrapping and decorations) at several locations, including:

Saturday, Nov. 30

• Detroit: DNR Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the OAC to take complimentary pictures with anyone who donates a toy. Donations go to the DPD Sergeant Santa program. OAC admission rates still apply. A drop-off bin will be available during business hours until Dec. 6.

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Traverse City: Blain’s Farm and Fleet, 210 U.S. 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Donations go to Toys for Tots.

• Kalamazoo: Walmart, 6065 Gull Road, noon-3 p.m. Donations go to the Kalamazoo Salvation Army.

• Muskegon: Walmart, 1879 E. Sherman Blvd., noon-3 p.m. Donations go to the Muskegon Salvation Army.

• Grandville: Cabela’s, 3000 44th St. SW, noon-3 p.m. Donations go to the Grand Rapids Salvation Army.

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8

• Jay’s Sporting Goods, 8800 S. Clare Ave., Clare and 1151 S. Otsego Ave., Gaylord Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Donations will go to the Central Michigan and Gaylord Toys for Tots.

Drop-off donation bins are also available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 6, at the following locations:

• Belle Isle Park Office, 99 Pleasure Drive, Detroit (donations go to the DPD Sergeant Santa program).

• Maybury State Park, 49601 Eight Mile, Northville (donations go to the DPD Sergeant Santa program).

• DNR Plainwell Customer Service Center, 621 N. 10th St. (donations go to the Grand Rapids Salvation Army).