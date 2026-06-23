DPD Chief addresses officer involved shooting, 180 teens detained, surrounding Detroit fireworks

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police detained 180 teens for curfew violations, several firearms were confiscated, and an officer shot an 18-year-old during the city's Fourth of July fireworks celebration Monday night, even as Police Chief Todd Bettison called it one of the most peaceful fireworks events in recent memory.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report:

DPD Chief addresses shooting, 180 teens detained, surrounding fireworks

A 19-year-old is in custody after officers found a Draco-style firearm in a backpack. An 18-year-old shot by an officer during a foot pursuit at a Cadillac Square parking lot is in serious condition.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Detroit police chief: Man with gun shot by officers downtown in critical condition

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Zack Herman, a Cadillac Square resident and educator, said he had just parked his car around 6:25 p.m. when the shooting unfolded.

"I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, and I went, 'Oh, are they already shooting off fireworks?' Because it didn't sound like a normal gunshot," Herman said.

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Herman said he witnessed the aftermath of the shooting firsthand.

"I could see a gun on the ground... and there was blood on the ground as well," Herman said.

Chief Bettison said officers spotted a group of young men carrying a backpack that appeared unusually heavy. When officers searched the bag, they found the Draco-style firearm.



WEB EXTRA: Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison speaks after fireworks in front of city council

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison speaks after fireworks in front of city council

"That individual was also armed, and that individual that we stopped with a backpack is in jail right now," Bettison said.

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Bettison said the discovery may have prevented further violence.

"And we have that Draco-style weapon, and we possibly prevented him from doing something nefarious with it," Bettison said.

At a Detroit City Council public safety meeting Tuesday, Bettison said a collaborative, multi-agency approach was used to address teen takeover activity. The 180 teens detained for curfew violations had their parents issued citations.

"It was a collaborative multi-agency approach, and I thought that we did a great job," Bettison said.

When asked whether current curfew enforcement and resources are working to prevent teen takeovers, Bettison said the results speak for themselves.

"Yeah, I think so. I think the proof is in the pudding. I mean, um, you haven't seen a large teen takeover in the city of Detroit, um, in, in a while," Bettison said.

Not everyone agrees. Jasmine Kennedy, who works in downtown Detroit, said the curfew is not working.

"No," Kennedy said.

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Herman echoed that sentiment, saying enforcement has been inconsistent.

"Up until last night, I haven't seen the curfew be enforced, and even last night it was lightly being enforced," Herman said.

Kennedy and her colleague Kiana Murray said they do believe a curfew is necessary and that Detroit police have generally done a good job keeping downtown safe. Murray said parents also need to take more responsibility.

"I'm gonna say the parents need to be more aware because I'm probably sure they knew what the kids were doing, but probably didn't think they were going to come down and fight," Murray said.

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A few group fights were reported across downtown. Bettison said officers responded quickly.

"Yeah, you saw our officers, um, break it up very quickly too, and so you saw our officers everywhere, and so that's why I have my officers deployed and, um, like I said, individuals who are engaged in disorderly conduct, they will be addressed, they will be detained, and if you're an adult, you will be arrested," Bettison said.

Herman said holding parents accountable is the only path forward.

"I work with teenagers day in and day out down here, and we need to hold parents accountable. It's the only way," Herman said.

Bettison maintained that, by historical standards, the night was relatively calm.

"This has been one of the more peaceful fireworks. I mean, it wasn't large-scale fights. I didn't see a lot of the things that I've seen in the past, and I've worked basically every fireworks for the past 30 years," Bettison said.

Kennedy said she wants to see the city continue on its current trajectory.

"Just whatever they're doing now, just keep going. Detroit has come a long way, and I just want to continue to get - to get better," Kennedy said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

