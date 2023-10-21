Watch Now
DPD investigating after body found on city's east side

WXYZ's Brian Schwartz
Posted at 10:54 AM, Oct 21, 2023
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a body was found on the city's east side early Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the department says they were notified of the body at 1366 Joliet Place at 6:30 a.m. First responders found the body outside the home when they arrived.

The identity of the body has not been determined by police at this time. Homicide is investigating the incident, and DPD says they won't know an offical cause of death until they hear from the medical examiner.

