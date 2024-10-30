DPD investigating two shootings involving children

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating two shootings involving children. One sent a toddler to the hospital in critical condition.

In the other shooting, police said a 9-year-old was grazed by a bullet while getting ready for school.

Both cases remain under investigation.

It's unclear what exactly transpired inside the home on West Grand Street near Petosky where the 3-year-old was shot. The chief said the toddler was shot in the stomach.

To make matters worse, investigators said both parents' stories aren't matching up.

"Nothing lines up with that case. The initial story that we have is just not logically playing out as described to us. So we've got some concerns. We've got two adults in custody. We haven't recovered a weapon," White explained.

The chief said the mother claims to have got to the laundry mat just after midnight and that she left the toddler with a 15-year-old and two other babies. When she returned, she said she heard a pop. Police aren't saying where the victim's father was at the time.

White said, "We're going to continue to work that case and see where it goes. It is wide open and it's not supported by the initial statements."

Hours later, around 7 a.m., a 9-year-old was the victim of a drive-by shooting in the 15000 block of Kentfield. Police said multiple shots were fired into the home. As a result, the 9-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

The chief said police have not made any arrests, but they're chasing some leads.

"If you saw anything please say something," White said.

"This is a child getting ready for school. She's going to be okay. It's a graze wound, but it could have been a lot worse. We not make sure that anybody that has the audacity to do something like that is gotten off the street before hurting anybody else. We need your help and we know that our community always steps up. We're asking them to do it again," he explained.