Dry cleaner steps up to help Detroit family clean up after flooding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A west side Detroit family has been living with a flooded basement, lost family treasures and belongings, and a landlord who has provided only limited health and now just wants them to get out.

The Dunn family is low-income and disabled with virtually nowhere to turn for help. This is a husband, wife, adult daughter, and her baby.

So we stepped in.

Their pictures from Saturday show the water almost two feet deep in their basement on Cecil street. There was no hot water until this morning when a repairman was sent to fix it. During that time, the baby was taken to a cousin’s house in Macomb County for baths and to sterilize the bottles.

Among their losses, the wedding dress from more than 20 years ago. It was in a storage box but still got wet.

Enter Alex Alexander from Alexander Dry Cleaners a family business in Allen Park. He’s going to clean the dress and other clothing to try to save it. Alex wants to give back to the community. His family business was started by his father 75 years ago.

The water receded Tuesday through two floor drains.

Kim Dunn read us texts from their rental agent who was talking with the owner who wanted to know when they would be out. Their lease is up on Thursday. The landlord did not call us back.