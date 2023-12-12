Failed traffic stop on Detroit's west side results in one killed and another injured

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On the Southfield Freeway service drive near Kendall around 9 p.m. on Monday, a speeding Infiniti sedan trying to evade Michigan State Police hit another vehicle, killing the innocent bystander while the suspect was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

"I heard a crash and then I saw the police, the ambulance," said Diamond Malone, an area resident.

Malone was on her back porch when she heard the loud bang.

"It was pretty scary because it's like you are thinking about the people in the car. And then I heard about a car flipping over, and I was like, wow," said Malone.

MSP says troopers on southbound Southfield Freeway observed an Infiniti sedan driving recklessly. While attempting a traffic stop, the driver of the Infiniti sped off and exited the freeway at Schoolcraft Road.

That's when the Infiniti struck the gore of the exit ramp, went airborne and struck a passenger vehicle on the service drive, while the Infiniti rolled over on its roof.

According to MSP, the 20-year-old driver of the Infiniti sustained minor injuries, while the 59-year-old driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

"It could have been any one of my family members, me, my friends. Yeah, I called people to make sure it's not one of them," said Malone.

Michigan State Police confirmed to 7 Action News that troopers did not pursue the Infiniti after the failed traffic stop. In the meantime, once the investigation is completed, the report will be submitted to the prosecutor's office for review.

