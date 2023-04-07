Family of Robert 'Bobby' Ellis demands justice nearly 8 years after his death

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The burned body of 69-year-old Bobby Ellis was found at a home on Detroit’s west side eight years ago. His family believes someone definitely knows something about his brutal murder and are asking them to come forward with new information.

Robert “Bobby” Ellis’ sister Linda spoke out at a press conference Friday, trying to get answers about her brother’s murder.

“The body was found on 7 Mile and Archdale, but he lived off 8 Mile and Greenfield,” said Ellis.

His body was found on Dec. 23, 2015. It had been shot and set on fire.

“I think what hurt so much is because he was burnt beyond recognition,” admitted Ellis.

She explained the coroner needed to track down dental records to confirm her brother’s identity. Ellis refuses to call her brother’s death a cold case and said there are many facts that could still lead to answers.

“To even shoot him and then take him from downstairs to upstairs, it took two people,” explained Ellis.

She believes someone also moved his car the day he was murdered.

“See it’s something that’s not making sense to me,” explained Ellis. “If you go and buy gasoline, kerosene, whatever you’re going to use, there’s a receipt somewhere.”

She said her brother was the kind of guy who would mow people’s lawns or shovel their driveways out of the kindness of his heart.

“He volunteered at the Salvation Army. And also he had his own little business,” said Ellis. “He had a resale shop.”

One of the people who knew him best was his close friend Jerdein Kirkland.

“He made a difference in my life and he made a difference in a lot of other people’s lives. Excuse me,” said Kirkland as she wiped away tears.

She said she’s going to keep fighting for justice until the case is solved.

“He’s gone, but his spirit’s here. And we’re still fighting for him,” explained Kirkland.

Detroit Police said the case is still open.

Ellis’ family asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

George Williams, a specialist at Crime Stoppers, emphasized the total anonymity of people who call.

“You’ll never be asked to stand trial. You’ll never be picked up on warrants. We never even know your name. It is completely anonymous,” said Williams.