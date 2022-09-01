Family that helped friend escape domestic violence loses everything in firebombing

DETROIT (WXYZ() — Six people had only seconds to get out after being firebombed at 2 am inside a home on Appoline on Detroit’s west side.

A 3-year-old boy was burned on his arms, hands, and ears. All are lucky to be alive.

Amari’s mother is Deonna Wells who tells 7 Action News, “When we when we ran out the house most of us didn't even have shoes on just had the clothes we had on going to sleep.”

The family has set up this Go Fund Me page for help.

The family was giving shelter to a friend, a woman in her 20s who was trying to get away from a violent boyfriend she had been with only a few months.

Deonna says, “She was with us but he was targeting us because we were trying to help her get away.”

Deonna’s grandmother is Barbara Moye who adds, “We’re peaceful people. We want to hurt no one. And for someone to come at you like that? That's, that's crazy.”

The man allegedly responsible has turned himself into Police Downriver in Taylor on another matter and remains in custody.

Detroit Police confirm they’re investigating the firebombing as an extreme case of domestic violence and charges are pending. They could be attempted murder.

Deonna says, “He shouldn’t get out of prison at all, for the rest of his life. He tried to kill six people because somebody wants to leave him alone.”