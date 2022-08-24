Father of four gunned down, family seeking answers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating the murder of a father of four. It happened on the city's west side near Fenkell and Greenfield.

“I heard the gunshots. I had no idea it was my son. I just text him," Roslyn Page told 7 Action News.

Page said she hears gunfire all the time. She soon learned this time her son, Frederick Page, was the victim.

She questioned, “What happened? What happened? Was it that serious?”

Police said the 42-year-old and another person were walking down Fenkell near Prest Street when a black SUV pulled up, fired multiple shots, and pulled off.

Family said the other person he was walking with was his girlfriend of two years. She wasn't hit.

“Where is she at? I can get it out of her," Roslyn Page said.

The grieving mother is trying to find out what may have prompted the shooting. Page said she did have a chance to speak with the young man who tried to save her son’s life.

Trey, who lives close by, said he heard the shots and grabbed his gun before going outside to check things out. The 25-year-old said he saw the man on the ground and called 911.

“She stated (she was) calling for EMS, and she stated like basically don’t interact with the body. But he was screaming out for help and stuff. So, I ran over as quick as I could and tried to identify where he was shot at," Trey recalled.

He said, “He stopped breathing. So, I started doing CPR. When I got to the 28th rep, he started back breathing. But when EMS and them pulled up and the police and stuff, they actually treated me like a suspect. They wanted my gun.”

Trey said surveillance video from a local business helped clear up the fact he is a neighbor who was just trying to help.

“They came to apologize to me and said thank you, and they said thank you," he recalled.

“I did what I could do," Trey said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.