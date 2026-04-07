DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new art museum in Detroit's Grandmont Rosedale neighborhood is fueling creativity in young people.

Organizers say the space, known as The RED, is the first museum in the city entirely dedicated to children's visual arts. For as long as she can remember, art has been a part of founder Yvette Rock's life.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report below:

First children's visual arts museum opens in Detroit to fuel creativity, inspire young people

"As a little girl, art has always been a hobby of mine, an interest of mine and my parents really fostered that creativity," Rock said.

Her passion eventually led her to create Live Coal, a nonprofit in Detroit designed to improve lives and neighborhoods through art and education.

"Everybody really has some form of creativity in them and so for me, teaching it to children is just the way to draw that out from them," Rock said.

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Now she is taking her mission to the next level. Rock recently opened The RED, a children's art museum and gallery on Grand River Avenue near West Outer Drive.

"When we go to a museum, we see artwork made by these amazing renowned artists. I thought, they were all once children too," Rock said.

Inside the museum, visitors can find artwork created by local youth, hands-on stations where young people can make their own pieces and an open art making studio.

"I hope people come out being like, I can come in and be creative and make art. Two, I can support youth in this city," Rock said.

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Asa Smith is a 10th grader in Detroit who recently got into fashion design and says he has had a longtime love for art.

"A lot of emotions you can't really formulate when you're younger or a kid, so drawing and stuff like that and the different colors kind of helped me," Smith said.

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He plans to use The Red as a hub for some of his work and knows it will be a valuable resource for others like himself.

"When you see someone your age or might go to the same school as you doing stuff like that, it's really inspirational," Smith said.

The RED is open to the public Thursdays through Saturdays. Wednesdays are available for school groups and tours.

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