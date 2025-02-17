First responders rescue more than 200 from southwest Detroit water main break flooding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — First responders from various law enforcement agencies carried out multiple rescue missions throughout Monday in southwest Detroit, helping over 200 people after their homes were flooded during the early morning hours due to a water main break.



"It was one in the morning. There was water coming in through the basement, and then when we looked outside, well, the street was already flooded; it was probably waist high," said Leonardo Adame, a southwest Detroit resident.

Leonardo Adame, his sister, and his mom were some of the hundreds of people stranded in the neighborhood, with some areas flooded with freezing cold water as high as 5 feet.

"Power went out, the heat went off, you know, so we're in there it was pretty cold. We were basically just waiting for help to come and get us," said Adame.

And help did arrive. Anayelli Adame says the US Coast Guard rescued the family around 3 pm.

"Earlier we had said that we didn't need rescue. We were being stubborn, but later on, they came, and we decided that it was time for us to go," said Anayelli.

Sgt. Michael Roehrig from Wayne County Sheriff's Office tells me that 13 strike teams have been deployed from Southeast Michigan Dive Group, comprising over 65 divers assisting with rescue missions.

"This is pretty huge. It goes for several blocks in each direction, 8 blocks total, I believe is what I was told," said Sgt. Roehrig.

"Now, obviously, it is super cold. I mean, I know you and I are both bundled up. What are some of the challenges your team members are facing right now?" asked Javed.

"Well, it's ice-cold conditions, so they're walking through 2 to 4 ft of water right down the middle of the street. A foot and a half on the sidewalks, and that water is leaking into the houses. It's pretty dangerous out there, very dangerous, very slippery," said Sgt. Roehrig.

From small boats to excavators, several options were deployed to bring people to safety.

"So, how many people have you rescued since this morning?" asked Javed.

"I believe they've rescued about 200 people so far, several animals, dogs and cats, and even a chicken," said Sgt. Roehrig.

"It must be an overwhelming feeling to, you know, leave your home and then jump on a boat and then something that you probably would never have dreamt of," asked Faraz.

"Yeah, I do not, especially with my pets at home," said Anayelli.

Now, Sgt. Roehrig says rescue operations will continue for as long as it takes. Meanwhile, people are urged to keep away from the water as it is being reported to be contaminated with sewage water.