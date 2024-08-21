First-year students take on Wayne State University as school expects record enrollment

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thousands of families unpacked and filed onto Wayne State University’s campus for a first-year move-in day set to break another record.

18-year-old Belleville native Jaylen Harrison had a couple of reasons to choose Wayne State to attend this fall.

“Half of my decision, my stepdad, he went to Wayne State,” said Harrison. “I heard that their computer science program was really good."

The price was a big sell too. Most of his tuition will be covered.

“It’s cheaper than a lot of other schools,” said Harrison.

Moving in on Wednesday was a lot busier than his stepdad’s move in more than 20 years ago. His grandfather Curtis Hall commented on the significant increase in people.

“When my son played here the dorms just opened," Hall said.

Michael Hall played football at Wayne State in 2005. He had his one card on him and pulled it out of his wallet to show.

“It's a lot better down here now than it was when I was going. A lot different, so he has it made it down here,” said Michael Hall.

The improvements are for a reason as universities across Michigan spent top dollar to invest in housing and recruitment after the pandemic enrollment declines.

“I think we’re welcoming 2,857 students living on campus here in the heart of Detroit,” said University President Kimberly Andrews Espy.

Fall 2023, the university welcomed 2,988 first-year students, and 4,450 new undergrad students. The largest incoming undergraduate class in history. Almost 60 paid no tuition or fees.



“So, we really are a university of opportunity. It’s exciting,” said Espy.

Enrollment and housing numbers are finalized 10 days after the start of the fall semester, but as of now, Espy says they are on track to break more records.

