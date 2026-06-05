Flower thefts on Detroit's west side leave 2 businesses out thousands and searching for answers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two businesses on Detroit's west side are out some money after a thief stole their decorative storefront flowers — and both owners say the loss goes beyond the price tag.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Flower thefts on Detroit's west side leave 2 businesses reeling

Surveillance video captured a passerby shoving plastic storefront flowers from What's the Dill Stuffed Pickle Sandwich Shop, located off West McNichols, into a sack on Sunday evening.

Flowers stolen outside of What's the Dill

Owner Leona Milton said her business has been on the block for 5 years, weathering burglaries along the way. The shop had only just reopened after a fire forced a 2-month closure in the middle of March, and the theft happened just a week after they reopened their doors. She said it wasn't the first time flowers had been taken.

WXYZ-TV

"Every time we try to put something in the community to try to make it look better, they come and snatch it up," Milton said.

WXYZ-TV

Milton estimates the stolen flowers represent a $3,000 loss.

"Expensive plastic flowers. Way more expensive than real flowers," Milton said.

She said she's done trying to replace them.

"I'm not going to do it again. It's a waste of money," Milton said.

Just down West McNichols, 2Bright owner Angelica Bright said her storefront's flowers were stolen just 11 minutes before What's the Dill's were taken.

Flowers stolen outside of 2Bright in Detroit

"Like a thief in the night. They just came, boop, took it — it was gone," Bright said.

WXYZ-TV

Bright said in all of 2Bright's 10 years in business, she hasn't experienced a theft like this. She said her intention in decorating the storefront was to bring light to a street that isn't always so bright.

"To make people feel good," Bright said.

She described the shop as her livelihood and said the storefront is key to bringing customers through her doors. Bright said she'd like to see the thief return what was taken.

"Put them back where they got them from," Bright said.

Customers at What's the Dill shared their frustration as well.

"What's the deal with you stealing the flowers?" customer Earl said.

WXYZ-TV

"Cut it out. Get a job," customer Michael Baxter said. "Leave hardworking people alone."

WXYZ-TV

Milton echoed the sentiment.

"Keep our neighborhoods looking good," Milton said.

Milton hopes the culprit is caught.

The Detroit Police Department says, "The 12th Precinct is aware of this incident and is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-1240 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up."

———————————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

