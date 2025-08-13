Focus Hope's Head Start loses federal funding, leaves hundreds of children without services

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A crucial free service for hundreds of metro Detroit children is ending after Focus Hope's Head Start program was denied $6 million in federal funding.

The nonprofit held a town hall Tuesday, informing families that their Head Start program would not continue, affecting 300 metro Detroit children and resulting in over 100 staff layoffs.

"Honestly, I'm a grown man, but I cried tears because the first thing I was thinking about was my babies," said Vincent McCormock, whose child attends the Head Start program.

McCormock says his family faces an uncertain future following the news. His wife was laid off from Focus Hope in June because of budget cuts, and now his two children are left without vital services.

"Since I leave Jamaica, they are my new family here in Detroit because I got no family but Focus Hope," McCormock said.

Focus Hope CEO Portia Roberson expressed her shock at the funding denial.

"Maybe it was naive of me, but I thought there was no way we wouldn't get the federal funding," Roberson said.

The nonprofit began worrying in June when there was still no update on their December grant application. The consequences for working families are severe.

"If you're working and you're relying on Focus Hope for its Head Start services and we come to you and tell you there are no more, it's quite possible you have nowhere to place your children while you're going to work every day," Roberson said.

Head Start's staff orientation was supposed to start on August 18, with the academic year beginning September 2. Instead, classrooms designated for Head Start remain empty.

Waymond Hayes, Focus Hope Director of Early Learning, described the emotional impact of the situation.

"And now to see classrooms empty, it's just overwhelming," Hayes said.

Hayes noted that the program's closure particularly affects vulnerable children.

"Right now, I know parents are overwhelmed because now they have to find other locations and other services, and especially because we have 30 percent of our kids who have disability needs completely, it's a real tragedy," Hayes said.

The emotional toll extends to staff who must turn families away: "How do you tell a parent, a parent living paycheck to paycheck, walking a child to your program, you can't come in right now?"

Despite the setback, Roberson says the community remains committed to finding a solution.

"You know the thing that was so moving to me today at Focus Hope was that in talking to parents they were able to do whatever I asked of them, write a letter send a tweet, put it on social media, get your community, they want to be invested with Focus Hope, they've always been invested with Focus Hope," Roberson said.

The nonprofit is exploring options to potentially reverse the decision.

