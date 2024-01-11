Ford Field is stepping up in-stadium theatrics for Sunday's playoff game while Lions' superfans can't wait

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With just three days left until the Detroit Lions home playoff game, the excitement in Detroit is palpable.

This will be the Lion's first home playoff game ever at Ford Field, and their first home playoff game in general in 30 years. Not to mention Matthew Stafford will be back, this time playing for the Rams.

It's enough to get any fan pumped, but especially a super fan.

Thursday morning we put out a post on social media asking to hear from a few.

One family wrote in saying their Halloween decorations are Detroit Lions-themed.

One woman wrote in saying that they rented out Ford Field so their daughter could have her senior pictures taken there.

However, only one couple commented that they got married there. That was Beth and Thomas Hall.

Beth told us they got married in one of the suites during a game and Billy Sims stopped by to congratulate them.

Talking about her husband Beth said, "After we got married, this guy went around telling everybody 'Billy Sims came to our wedding' not, 'I got married today!'"

The two super fans are among the thousands on pins and needles waiting for Sunday's playoff game.

Thomas was at the last one at the Pontiac Silverdome.

He told us, "You couldn’t even stand without feeling the crowd just egging everyone on."

This Sunday is expected to be just as insane.

Due to packed crowds and incoming weather, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand at Ford Field, Emily Griffin recommends that fans get downtown early Sunday.

"Gates to the stadium will open a bit early on Sunday, they’ll open at 5:30 p.m.," said Griffin.

She said Ford Field is ecstatic to host, they'll be pulling out all the stops.

"We’ve got the Detroit Youth Choir performing at halftime," said Griffin. "We have all new intro video that we’ll debut before player introductions and we're introducing some new pyrotechnics and streamers after big moments."

Griffin also said Ford Field will be giving out a playoff game pom-pom to Sunday's game attendees and a wristband that will coordinate with in-stadium theatrics.

Kick-off Sunday is at 8 p.m.

"We’ll be supporting them, we love them, we’ll be supporting them 100%, go Goff!" said Beth.