Ford Fireworks launch special display as nation celebrates 250th anniversary

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thousands converged on downtown Detroit for the Ford Fireworks, and the world-class Zambelli fireworks display didn't disappoint.

The 4th of July celebration is a hit for families from all over Southeast Michigan and across the Detroit River in Windsor, Ontario.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Ford Fireworks light up the Motor City

Navigating downtown Detroit was not easy. It was packed, and downtown traffic closures were fully in effect. Parking was also increasingly difficult. That’s why so many people headed downtown and staked out nice and early.

People gathered for the summer kickoff tradition. This year's display was unique as America celebrates its historic 250th anniversary. Zambelli said there were more than ten thousand pyrotechnic effects perfectly synchronized to a live musical soundtrack.

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For the people attended, the hours of waiting were half the fun.

Tasha Kent, who came with her daughter, said she enjoys seeing everybody come together and have a good time.

Heather Aldrich camped out with a friend.

"I've been coming for probably about 20 years. Fireworks are my favorite thing in the world. I love it, and Detroit puts on the best fireworks of any show around metro Detroit, obviously. So, I love coming every year," she said.

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Mary Hearing, who also came with her daughter, said "Detroit always get talked about but like every other city, we have our good days, we have our bad days. It's what you make of it."