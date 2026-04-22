DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Philanthropy and Carhartt have partnered to open the Detroit ToolBank, a tool library that provides equipment to local nonprofits, churches, schools and neighborhood groups for community projects.

The facility, which opened Tuesday night, is located in Detroit's Milwaukee Junction neighborhood — what was known as the heart of industry more than a century ago.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Ford Philanthropy and Carhartt partner to open Detroit ToolBank

Dave Bartek, executive director of Detroit ToolBank, said the facility operates on the same concept as a traditional tool library.

"I mean, we’ve got everything from hand tools, to screwdrivers, pliers, wrenches," Bartek said. "Nonprofits, churches, schools that typically couldn't afford to buy tools at cost to use them, nor do they need them — they may have projects once or twice a year — can borrow those tools from us, they return them and we maintain them," Bartek said.

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Groups can rent the tools for a fraction of the retail cost to use for community projects.

"We charge a 4% handling fee. So the example I use is if I give you a shovel that costs $10, it would cost you 40 cents to rent for a week at time or they can rent it for longer," Bartek said.

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This is ToolBank USA's 11th affiliate, which is supported by Ford Philanthropy and Carhartt.

"We couldn’t be more proud to be opening this Toolbank in Detroit, with our partner Carhartt. Ford Philanthropy has always been about moving people forward and upward, and this is a great community project," Mary Culler, president of Ford Philanthropy, said. "It's going to allow people to have access to this myriad of tools."

Linda Hubbard, president and CEO of Carhartt, noted the long history between the two companies.

"I think on any job site, you would easily find Carhartt and Ford right next to each other. Folks outfitted in our gear and a Ford truck on the side as well," Hubbard said. "Even in the 1920s, Carhartt actually made apparel for the factory workers at Ford. So, we’ve had different connections over the years, and this new connection is, I think, even bigger and bolder."

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Hubbard said a site like the Detroit ToolBank is aimed at helping nonprofits like Habitat Detroit, an organization that has been repairing homes in the city for more than 40 years.

"We want our money to go into our program, into serving our families. So if I can save costs on tools versus buying them, I can rent and I can use them, that’s a lot more that I could put towards my programming, towards repairs on a house or building another home," Stephanie Osterland, executive director of Habitat Detroit, said.

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Detroit ToolBank also has staff on site ready to teach nonprofit groups how to use their equipment and tools, as well as programs in place to help cover the cost of rentals.

Ford Philanthropy, Carhartt and Detroit ToolBank are putting the tools to use for a project on Belle Isle on Wednesday, where they plan to do mulching and tree trimming and create 25 picnic tables and Adirondack chairs.

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