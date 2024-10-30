Fox Theatre reveals updated seating designed to keep historic charm

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Fox Theatre is a Detroit staple dating back almost 100 years. Recently, the theater underwent some renovations and updates.

And now, guests can come enjoy a show while sitting in newly designed comfort.

“We did two major changes here,” said Tim Padgett, Senior Vice President of Operations, Illitch Sports + Entertainment. "We did a wayfinding change and we did a change to the seats in general."

The seats may look like the originals, but they’re not. In fact, they have been redesigned to look like the ones from the 1920s - all the way down to the fabric choice and color.

“We added a new fabric that emulates the exact same fabric that it was in 1928,” said Padgett.

Padgett oversees all operations at the Fox Theatre. He says the updates at the historic entertainment venue will really be a treat for guests.

“We added cup holders,” said Padgett. “Which is a nice amenity for our guests to have.”

Padgett says the way ticket holders find their seats is now also an easier process.

“We created these, aisle markings,” he said. “And so before that was just a blank piece of metal. So, we decided to illuminate and give our guests an opportunity, so when they’re coming in, they can easily see the row they’re going to.”

Padgett says that outside of the Fox being a historic theater and a gem in Detroit, the commitment to keeping it as that has been non-stop.

“The Fox is a jewel in this city. It’s generated thousands and millions of memories for people and ever since the Ilitchs took over in 1988, they’ve been investing heavily making sure it’s world-class.”

And anyone who sits in the 300 section now, may just get a 313 seat.

Padgett says the Fox, while it has hosted some of the most legendary performers such as Elvis and Motown artists, the new additions are a way to keep the gem iconic.

“We wanted to thread the needle and make sure the place felt as it always has but was more perfect for the guest. It’s history being remade."

