Freshman at Cass Tech making waves after earning school's first wrestling state title

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A young student-athlete is making waves at Cass Tech High School and across Michigan.

Wrestling state finals at Ford Field

Inspired by family, wrestling has always been a part of Cyrus Woodberry's life.

"I first started wrestling when I was four. My big brother started wrestling first, and I just wanted to copy him, so I started," Woodberry said.

By the time he finished 8th grade, Cyrus was already able to call himself a national and state champ through tournaments he took part in. What started as a way to look up to his big brother became his passion.

"It's pretty fun. I get to let all my anger out on the mat," Woodberry said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Cyrus Woodberry on wrestling for Cass Tech

Now he's a freshman phenom at the high school level. During the most recent wrestling season, Cyrus racked up more than 50 wins on his way to earning the Division 1 state title at 106 pounds.

When his hand was raised, he became the first wrestling state champion at Cass Tech and only the second ever within Detroit public schools.

"It was relieving because of all the days I get up in the morning and work out, practice after school, stay after school, and work out. So it was relieving to know I finally did it," Woodberry said.

While he's making history on the mat, he's also maintained over a 3.6 GPA. Cyrus said there's lessons in wrestling that he applies to the classroom.

"Through wrestling, I've learned discipline, effort, and hard work, which is what I need for anything I do," Woodberry said.

Wrestling is still in its infancy at Cass Tech, only introduced a few years ago.

"We pride ourselves on trying to introduce sports in the city that are common outside of the city, and wrestling is one of those areas that's not commonly touched by African Americans, as well as schools in the City of Detroit," Tania Woodard, a co-athletic coordinator at Cass Tech High School.

Woodard said the school is proud of Cyrus and hopes to see him win more state titles, and his legacy has the potential to go even further.

"To bring higher interest to the sport of wrestling and bring others like him to the Cass Tech community who want to wrestle at that level," Woodard said.

Cyrus hopes to attend Michigan State University one day and wrestle for their program.

