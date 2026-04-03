Future Hamlin Pub location transforms into 3-day Detroit Tigers pop-up for Opening Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Baseball fans across the state are celebrating Opening Day in Detroit, and one local spot is turning a construction zone into a three-day Detroit Tigers-themed pop-up.

A former French restaurant currently under construction to become a Hamlin Pub is temporarily opening its doors for the festivities.

Jim Tavana, operations manager for Hamlin Pub, said the business saw an opportunity to offer food and drinks for the event.

"We’re just doing a three-day pop up for Opening Day," Tavana said. "This is the season. I am optimistic. They got the pitching."

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Fans are filling the city to celebrate. Patricia Johnson scored tickets for Saturday's game.

"This is my city," Johnson said. "They are a Detroit team that I love to come and see."

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For Paul Decker, loving the Tigers is a family affair that he wears proudly in his blood and on his arm with a tattoo. When asked if he regrets the ink, he was quick to answer.

"No, God no! No!" Decker said. "The Tigers really are the heart and soul of this town."

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Sherrie Savage, owner and illustrator at The Coloring Museum, is providing a colorless canvas for the second year in a row. She said it would be wrong if the canvas stayed colorless for too long.

"Hopefully, people will leave their color and signature on there and rep Detroit," Savage said.

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The Tigers will face the Cardinals for the Friday home opener at 1 p.m.

"Come on down and see the Tigers!" Johnson said.

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