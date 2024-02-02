Gilbert Family Foundation's home repair program has 14,000 Detroit residents on its waitlist

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Since 2022, the Gilbert Family Foundation has had a home repair program for Detroit residents' homes. Recently, thousands of residents found out that help isn’t coming anytime soon.

“Are they looking for us to die out of here before they help us?” Detroit resident Toyia Watts said. “A lot of people leave here and never get that assistance they need.”

Watts has lived in her east side Detroit home for 69 years. She applied for the home repair program a year ago.

In January, Watts got a letter informing her that she is one of 14,000 residents on the program’s waitlist.

“It just threw me for a loop. How does this program really work for us?” Watts said. “Is it going to be any longer than what the city is doing to us with that renewal grant money?”

The letter Watts received went on to say that due to overwhelming demand, she wouldn’t be receiving any home repair support from the program this year.

Watts needs electrical and plumbing work done to her home.

She says the program gave her hope that Detroit homes in lower-income neighborhoods would get much-needed work done.

That hope is now dwindling.

“Our homes need help, so it hurts a lot when my neighbor across the street needs a roof, he needs a porch… he needs it all,” Watts added.

If you are like Watts and are on the program’s waitlist, there are options you can explore like the city of Detroit’s Housing Resource Helpline, or contact DTE if you have a non-working furnace, hot water heater or refrigerator.

Meanwhile, Watts says she thinks the home repair program should’ve been more prepared for the number of residents in need of help.

“Gilbert… he got it going on, but he could’ve put more money into the pot… for the community,” Watts said.

7 Action News reached out to the Gilbert Family Foundation but hasn’t heard back from them yet.