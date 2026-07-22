DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Gordie Howe International Bridge is set to officially open Monday, July 27, but political tensions between the US and Canada are raising questions about how — or whether — the milestone will be celebrated on both sides of the border.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Gordie Howe International Bridge set to open Monday amid US-Canada tariff tensions

Canada canceled a planned joint celebration with the US, scheduled for Friday, July 24, after President Trump announced a 50% tariff on a range of Canadian goods. A celebration event for Canadians is still planned for Friday, but nothing has been announced for the US side.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said the city is still waiting for clarity before making any plans.

"Nothing is planned to date; again, we're kind of waiting for the indication that things are going to proceed, and then we will move forward accordingly," Sheffield said.

People who work and live near the bridge are watching closely. Kasandra Wright, general manager of Motz's Burgers, which sits directly across from the bridge, said the surrounding area has endured years of construction and is ready for the opening.

"We've been waiting patiently, actually a little more than patiently, for it to open. We've been let down a couple of times, but they say by Monday, we should be opening up," Wright said.

WXYZ Kasandra Wright

Keith Baldwin, co-owner of the Regal Eagle bar on Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit, said his business draws customers from Canada and he sees the bridge as an opportunity to bring even more foot traffic across the border.

"I'm looking forward to the aspect of people can jog, ride their bike over and it's an easy way for them to come do a day trip… come stop here for a drink," Baldwin said.

WXYZ Keith Baldwin

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the opening celebrations, Baldwin said he remains optimistic.

"I haven't gotten my hopes up on a certain date, but I believe it will happen; they built it, so we're going to start using it," Baldwin said.

Detroit resident Jermaine McDaniel said the project has been hard to ignore.

"They've been building it for like two, three years, so whose attention that wouldn't catch," McDaniel said.

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