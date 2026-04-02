Greektown businesses prepare for Detroit's Opening Day crowds despite ongoing construction

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's Greektown businesses are gearing up for the Opening Day rush on Friday, even though the area remains a construction zone.



Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Greektown businesses prepare for Opening Day crowds despite ongoing construction

Streets are torn up for a $20 million redesign project, but bars, restaurants and shops in Greektown are open and accessible via sidewalks. Customers just have to take a detour to get to them.

"It’s going to take a lot more than this to slow us down," Leisa Troup said.

Troup is a server at Golden Fleece in Greektown. She said it has been challenging navigating the construction that started on Monroe Street back in March 2025.

"We’ve learned through trial and error that signage is important," Troup said.

WXYZ Leisa Troup

"We’re very fortunate that we have such a customer base that they have fun and these customers have not let that stop them from coming down here," Troup said.

There are quite a few signs around the outside of Golden Fleece letting people know their doors will open during Opening Day on Friday.

"We’re going to be ready to serve the people. We’re opening at 9 o'clock and open until 2 a.m.," Troup said.

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While Golden Fleece has been around for decades, Spitiko Taverna opened just down the street about four months ago.

"It was very, very hard because the road. We only have one small sidewalk," George Melistas said.

Melistas owns Spitiko Taverna and said business has been a little slow since he opened. He told me he hopes to get a rush of people in his restaurant during Opening Day.

WXYZ George Melistas

"We’re going to have some signs, we’re going to have the specials, we’ll prepare good food for everybody," Melistas said.

Customer Carley Kavanaugh said she will be stopping by Greektown during Opening Day.

"I think anyone that can come and support the businesses in Detroit as a whole, even if you’re not going to the game. It is such an experience and I try to come every single year," Kavanaugh said.

WXYZ Carley Kavanaugh

Back at Golden Fleece, Troup said she is looking forward to the construction being done and seeing the renovated Monroe Street.

"We’re real excited. The opportunities and what we’re going to be able to do in the future with the walkable space is great," Troup said.

Part of the construction project is set to be done by June, and the full project is expected to be completed by the fall of this year.

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