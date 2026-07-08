Grow Detroit's Young Talent program kicks off 12th year, offering jobs to 8,000 teens and young adults

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Grow Detroit's Young Talent program has launched its 12th year, offering 8,000 teens and young adults in Detroit paid summer work opportunities.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Grow Detroit's Young Talent program kicks off 12th year, offering 8,000 jobs

City leaders gathered today to kick off the initiative, which has provided more than 90,000 young Detroiters with summer employment over the years.

For the next six weeks, participants ages 14-24 will work with over 300 partners ranging from large companies and small businesses to community organizations.

Stephanie Nixon of the Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation said the program is about more than just a paycheck.

"It's about giving young people meaningful opportunities to discover their strengths, build professional skills, and explore careers that shape their futures. Those early experiences often become the foundation for long-term success," Nixon said.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said the experience could open doors beyond the summer.

WXYZ Grow Detroit's Young Talent

"This may not just be a summertime opportunity. You have the opportunity to make this a permanent position in some of these jobs," Sheffield said.

Among the organizations participating is The Lawn Academy, a Detroit-based non-profit that teaches skills through education and community service, including lawn care for seniors.

Eric Miller, program manager for The Lawn Academy, said the goal is to make a lasting impact on every participant.

"Want to make sure that everyone has an experience that enriches them and make sure they're the best person they can possibly be," Miller said.

Matthew Taylor, a Grow Detroit's Young Talent participant who has been with The Lawn Academy for four summers, said the program has changed his life.

WXYZ Matthew Taylor

"Building my budgeting skills, I'm more smart, I'm saving more now, I'm doing things I wasn't normally doing before, and it's for the better, honestly," Taylor said.

Former participant Destiny Sanders first learned about the program at age 15.

"My mind was 'I want to get money this summer' and my aunt asked me, 'Do I want to work this summer, and I said sure,'" Sanders said.

WXYZ Destiny Sanders

Sanders is now employed with Destined for Greatness, a local non-profit that empowers young at-risk women. She said her time with Grow Detroit's Young Talent has helped her succeed in her current role.

"Just taught me so many invaluable lessons like how to have workplace integrity and how to be myself," Sanders said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

