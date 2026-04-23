DETROIT (WXYZ) — Going from calm to chaotic, murder suspect Michael Lopez expressed his frustration with the very person tasked with defending his life.



Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

"He ain't my lawyer no more." Suspect Michael Lopez has outburst during Said murder trial

He asked the judge for a new attorney.

Lopez is standing trial for the 2024 shooting death of Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said.

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Several witnesses testify in Officer Said murder trial

He told the judge, “I’m not having an eye-to-eye with my lawyer and our trial strategies are no longer aligned, and I’m asking you to please assign me new counsel.”

Judge Bridget Hathaway replied, "Unfortunately, Mr. Lopez, we’re in the middle of a trial. So, you cannot get new council. Mr. McWilliams is your council. He will continue to represent you in this trial."

"But he’s not representing me, though, judge," Lopez interjected.

The case proceeded without a hitch. That is, until testimony wrapped up for the day.

As the jury walked out, Lopez blurted out, "On the record, before you guys leave, jury, I’m sorry. But my lawyer is no longer rooting for me and working for me. So, I just want to put it on the record… that he’s no longer working for me, and they won’t change him for me, and they don’t care about my life, and he doesn’t neither So, I just wanna put that on the record for you guys, jury. Thank you. Appreciate it.”

Lopez continued to air his frustrations as the judge and deputies tried to quiet him.

“He ain’t my lawyer no more. I’m telling ya’ll right now. He don’t give a f*** about my life. He don’t wanna object about nothing. He don’t want to cross-examine me," he yelled.

As Lopez walked out of the courtroom door, he said the shooting was self-defense. That's the theory his lawyer is arguing.

Before the commotion, the prosecution played dash cam of Officer Said approaching Lopez and his female companion moments before the shooting. In it, Said reprimanded Lopez for littering.

Less than two minutes later, Lopez ran away and reportedly struggled with the officer before opening fire.

Trial resumes in the morning.